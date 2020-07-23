Leah Jean Speck, infant daughter of Joshua and Ashlee (Sizemore) Speck, was born July 18, 2020 and went into God’s arms July 20, 2020 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
In addition to her parents, Leah leaves behind her big sister Ella Speck; her paternal grandparents Michael and Helen Speck of Fulton; maternal grandparents Byron (Kim) Sizemore of Minetto, Crystal (Dan) MacFarland of Hannibal; and her aunt Brittany (Eric Susino) Sizemore and uncle Travis Sizemore.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton. Call the church at 315-598-2118 if planning to attend.
Arrangements are in care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
