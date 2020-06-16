Lawrence V. Dunn, 81, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 10, 2020 at his home.
Born in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, he was a son of the late Robert and Francoise (Lacroix) Dunn and had attended Oswego schools.
He was employed with Mobile Warehousing and was the first hire and later retired from the Oswego County Recycling Center in Volney.
He loved to go camping and fishing but his greatest joy was all the time he spent with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, the former, Virginia Gigon; three children, Robert (Gail) Dunn of Oswego, Amy (Dennis) Perkins of Oswego and Jennifer (John) Folkenroth of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter
He was predeceased by his son, David Dunn in 2014, a brother, John Dunn in 1977 and his sister, Ellen Perry in 2017.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Scriba Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
