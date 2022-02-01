Lawrence “Lock” Stuber

Lock’s Last Story —
If you’re reading this I’ve likely passed away. I shouldn’t be so surprised as I knew this was bound to happen eventually. Life is truly a gift and I’ve tried to squeeze about as much out of it as I could and now it’s time for me to give it back.
If you know me, you’ve probably heard a story or 30 and now I’ll tell you my last. I grew up in Fulton, NY, and had the best parents a kid could ask for. Kenneth (Big Hen House) and Anna Stuber were perfect and patient parents. I know I put my parents through a lot and Dad always told me it was me that put all that white hair on his head but I loved them with every part of myself. They made a good life for me and were always in my corner no matter how messy it got. I also was lucky enough to have a great clan of brothers and sisters. They made my childhood full and I’m really happy we got to stay close and spend time with each other over the years. Kenny (Hank Jr.), Constance (Constantly Connie), TJ (Downtown), Robbie (Robes Pier) and Kathy (Grubus) — thanks for all the memories and sharing your amazing kids with me. My nieces and nephews were part of my story and I loved them! I’m looking forward to the reunion with Mom and Dad, Robes Pier and Constantly if they let me in those gates. Get ready Dad, I have my fishing pole ready!
I was a boiler maker much of my life and it afforded me a lot good opportunities. The things that really put a smile on my face were the memories of being a young athlete, watching sports (except when my teams were losing), fishing, hunting camp, golf and gambling. I had a lot of fun and made a few stories here.
My daughter, Tina, grew up into a bright and devoted woman who gave me my amazing granddaughter, Nina the ballerina, and she gave me so much joy. I will miss hearing her sing and watching her grow up and will miss sharing my stories with her father, my son-in-law, Tomoyuki. Take care of Tiny and Nina for me, kid.
Jan was my wife and the love of my life — mey mey! I just wish I’d met her sooner. She was my rock and loved me to the bone even though I sometimes didn’t deserve it. I had so many plans and hopes for us and I’m sad we didn’t get to them all but I can’t wait to see you again someday so we can get to all the rest. Thank you for adding new friends to our life that were like family. Letour, Aaron, Bob-o thanks for showin’ up when you did. I was happy to know you. To my family members with tails, Winnie and Miss Maple — keep mama company.
My life was full of friends — some of the best people I’ve ever known and they made my life full and fun and gave me the best memories ever! Woo, Coop, Mutt, Warner, Whity and Baldy... thanks boys! I’ll see you when I see you.
A celebration of my life, if you’d like to say your farewells, will be held at the Clubhouse where I lived, 1000 Walker St. Holly Hill, FL 32117 on Feb. 5 from 1 p.m. till whenever you’re done telling stories about me. There will be another event for my family and friends in Fulton, NY, in the spring — more to come on that.
Well — it’s hard to say goodbye but I’ve really had a grand life and I hope the same for all of you! So, for now Lock’s signin’ off. Yea BA-BY!
