Laurie V. Martin

SCRIBA — Laurie V. (Jean) Martin, 75, of Scriba, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Causapscal, Quebec, Canada on May 10, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Charles-Eugene and Gilberte Simard Jean.
Laurie grew up in a small town in Quebec as one of 13 children. She moved to the United States in 1968 and eventually settled in Scriba in 1970 where she resided. She was a member of the French-Canadian group who came to the area to build the power plant in the 70’s. During that time, she made life-long friends that she could be seen with around town having lunch and talking for hours.
She was an avid bowler, loved bunko, and golfed at the Oswego Country Club where she was a member for years. Laurie was known to be a meticulous organizer and thorough homemaker. She enjoyed cooking French Canadian dishes described by her grandchildren as “famous.”
Laurie will be sadly missed by her daughter, Angella (Brent) Schreiber of Rensselaer, New York; her brothers Carl, Gilbert, Raymond and Denis of Quebec, Canada; her sisters Germaine and Monique; and her two beloved grandchildren Kellan and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard; three brothers, Charle-Omer, Clermont and Marcel; three sisters, Bérangère, Raymonde and Suzette; and parents.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Contributions in Mrs. Martin’s memory may be made by donating your time to the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program to help transport those in need to their medical appointments.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.daincullinan.com
