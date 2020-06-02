Lauren Deborah J. Rowe

Lauren Deborah (Jean) Rowe, of Syracuse, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of April 9 from complications with a long standing respiratory condition.
Lauren was born in Oswego and was the daughter of Eleanor Delong Rowe and the late Robert Rowe.
In addition to her mother, she leaves behind her daughter, Jenna Casanova of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, George Patterson of Oswego; one sister, Cindy Todaro of Oswego; and many family and friends, as well as a body of art that was, as was her life, a tribute to the lives and struggles of wommyn and homosexuals in the western world.
Graveside services were in Rural Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.daincullinan.com
Commented