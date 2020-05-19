OSWEGO — Laura J. Kavanaugh, 90, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 16, 2020 at her home.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Tenney) Bradley. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and had received her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from the Irving General Hospital.
She was an LPN at the Irving General Hospital in Syracuse, the Oswego Hospital and the Pontiac Nursing Home.
Laura was the past-president of the Oswego City Women’s Club and also a past president of the Northern NY Federation of Women’s Clubs.
She was an antique dealer for a short time and was an involved parent in the deaf community. Laura loved to travel and has lived in Hawaii, Missouri, and Alaska and she even visited Ireland.
Surviving are her children, Georgeanna Kavanaugh, Roxanna (Tom) Gillen, Jeanne (Danny) Wayman and Clifford (Dale) Kavanaugh all of Oswego; a sister, Mary Allen of Bradenton, Florida; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Kavanaugh in 2009 and her sons, Francis Martin Kavanaugh in 1960 and Patrick Kavanaugh in 2017.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Human Concerns Center, 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
