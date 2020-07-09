OSWEGO — Laura A. Slight, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 6, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Hogan) Barry and had attended Oswego schools.
Laura was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of St. John’s and St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed playing bunco with her friends and cooking. Laura enjoyed traveling, camping and her frequent trips to Disney World.
Laura was a diehard Democrat and loved to celebrate her Irish Heritage.
Surviving are husband of 60 years, Charles Slight; four children, Sally (Donald) Pelkey of Oswego, John Slight of Oswego, Edward (Sue) Slight of Oswego and Linda (Thomas) Hasman of Rochester; her sister, Catherine Barry; two brothers, William Barry and James (Jeanne) Barry; a brother-in- law, John (Sarah) Slight of Venice, Florida; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emilie Slight and her sister, Mary Clary.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s.
Please call the church office to register if you plan to attend at 315-343-2333.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
In accordance with NYS Health Department regulations, we will be restricted to 10 visitors at a time and face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be required. You will be invited in as others are exiting the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Diabetes Association, 110 Lomond Ct, No. 1, Utica, NY 13502.
