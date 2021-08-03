Lane R. Manwaring, 76 of Oswego died Friday at the Oswego Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Stephen and Hazel Manwaring.
Mr. Manwaring was the husband of the late Rose M. Searor Manwaring who died June 13, 2008.
Lane was a life resident of Oswego and had been employed for many years at Alcan.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post #268.
Surviving are three daughters, Diane (Timothy) Mattison of Fulton, Julie (Jason) Livesey of Oswego, Holly R. Manwaring of Rochester, one son Robert L. Manwaring of Chittenango, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Peck Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Manwaring’s memory to the American Legion Post #268, 69 W. Bridge St. Oswego, NY 13126.
