OSWEGO – A Mass of Christian Burial for Kurt B. Hayes, 68, a resident of 1394 county Route 53, Oswego, New York and formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with the Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.
Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.
Mr. Hayes passed away on April 21, 2021 at his home.
Kurt is survived by his three daughters, Nicole Hayes of Oswego; Stephanie Hayes and her wife Alexis Crain of Chicago, Illinois; Melissa Hayes of Oswego; his two grandsons, Treyse Miller and Greer Moore; and his sister, Natalie and John LaBarge of Norfolk, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Kurt was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Debbie.
Born in Potsdam, New York on Aug. 24, 1952 to the late Francis “Shoney” and Eleanor Benton Hayes, Kurt graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and Clarkson University. He married Deborah A. Deugaw on June 28, 1975. She predeceased him on Sept. 12, 2017.
Kurt worked at the Nile Mile/Constellation Energy in Oswego as an electrical planner for more than 30 years, retiring in 2011.
Kurt was a member of the Oswego Elks Lodge as well as the electrical union and in his free time, enjoyed working with stained glass and spending time with family and friends at the camp on Wilson Hill — boating and jet skiing. He especially enjoyed watching Treyse at Karate and at his swim meets.
Memorial donations in Kurt’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Kurt B. Hayes.
