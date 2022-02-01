Kimberly Maroney

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2022, Kimberly Caulfield Maroney passed away at Seneca Hill Nursing Facility, where she had been a resident since May of 2020.
Kim was born in Schenectady, NY, to James and Lorraine Caulfield and grew up there as a caring and loving sister to her siblings Patricia Caulfield, Tracy Dougherty (Rick), James Caulfield (Kathy), and Thomas Caulfield.
In 1966, Kim left Schenectady to attend SUNY Oswego where she majored in English and Education, and was a sister in the Alpha Sigma Chi Sorority. Upon graduation, Kim secured a position with Verizon (AT&T at that time) in Oswego and remained with that company, eventually becoming the Union Representative for CWA. Also during the course of her employment, Kim achieved a second degree, this time in technology, from Mohawk Valley CC.
In 1980, Kim met and committed to a loving and lasting relationship with Bob Harrold. The couple resided in their river home in Minetto for many years before becoming members of the Springside Community ten years ago.
Kim is survived by her partner, Bob Harrold; her siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Kim’s memory can be made to the Oswego Public Library, at 120 E. Second Street, Oswego, NY, 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
