Kimberly A. LeBlanc

Kimberly Anne LeBlanc lost her battle with the novel COVID-19 virus on March 4th, 2021.
Born in Oswego, New York on July 19, 1957, Kim experienced more life in her six decades on Earth than many can hope to. She worked in many trades, from asbestos remediation to long-haul trucking to cooking and waitressing.
Kim was never comfortable staying in one place for long. She spent her longest periods of residence in the towns of Oswego, New York; Longview, Texas; and Middleburgh, New York. In Longview, Kim was married for the first and only time to Roy Allen Sims. The couple had two sons, Roy Allen Jr. and Neil Harell. After her divorce, Kim moved back home to Oswego, and eventually found herself in the town of Middleburgh. There she had a daughter, Samantha, with Middleburgh native Jonathan Foland and made many lifelong friends.
Kimberly eventually returned to Longview, where she spent the last two years of her life surrounded by her sons, grandchildren, and in-laws.
Kimberly is survived by her three children, Al Sims, Neil Sims, Sam Foland; her grandchildren, Rainbow Ann Sims, Neil Sims; her seven siblings, Renee Johnson, Kelly LeBlanc, Therese Fosdick, Sean LeBlanc, Tami Kinney, Christopher LeBlanc, Timothy LeBlanc, and her many nieces and nephews.
Her love of life, reading, swimming, and music will live on in the lives of those she has touched.
A memorial service was held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Rosewood Park in Longview.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Kim’s memory continue to follow safety guidelines and practices outlined by the CDC and World Health Organization.
