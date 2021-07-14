Kevin Orrin Fetterly, 56, a resident of Syracuse Avenue in Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.
Kevin was born in Oswego, and was a life resident. He had been employed as an electrician at SUNY-Oswego.
He was passionate about electronics, and represented New York State at a national electronics competition that was held in Tennessee.
He is survived by his mother, Marjorie (Hamilton) Fetterly of Oswego; his twin brother, Keith (Kim Leavens) Fetterly of Oswego; his sister, Valerie Fetterly of Syracuse; his cousins, Gordon Parkhurst and Jim Eber; and his Mulcahey cousins, Mike, Steve, and Randy.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold Fetterly, who died in 2018.
Services will be private.
Kevin loved animals. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Friends Forever Animal Rescue, 174 Gristwood Road, Pennellville, NY 13132.
“Our beloved Kevin was dealt a lot of challenges in his short life. We want you to know he faced all of them with the courage and dignity of a true hero.”
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
