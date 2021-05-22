Kevin M. Henderson

Kevin Michael Henderson, 58, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a decades long battle with liver disease. Born in Oswego, New York on Nov. 14, 1962 to the late Samuel Lawrence Henderson and Mary Anne (LeBlanc) Stevens.
Kevin was a graduate of Hannibal High School and the State University of New York at Oswego. Kevin had many creative hobbies and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather and friend of many. He will be missed dearly.
Survived by his loving wife of 30 years Sharon Colleen (Keenan) Henderson of Baldwinsville, New York; sons Kyle Morgan (Brooke Foster) Henderson of Parish, New York; Chase Mikeal (Maritza) Henderson of Van Nuys, California; Collin Timothy (Jessica Washak) Henderson of Framingham, Massachusetts; daughters Sara Catherine Henderson and Melissa Anne Henderson of Baldwinsville; sister Kelley (Lenny) Casper of Clifton Park, New York; brothers Michael (Michele Trepasso) Henderson of Fulton, New York, and Matthew (Shawn) Henderson of Hannibal, New York; step-sisters Pamela Gallagher and Michelle (Art Thompson) Brown of Oswego; and stepbrother Rick Stevens of Warsaw, New York. He is also survived by grandchildren Kameron, Jonathon, Wesely, Colton, Jaxson, Patsy, and Jane of Parish, New York; stepmother Wanda Henderson of Oswego; stepfather Jack (Nancy Lewis) Stevens of Syracuse, New York; mother-in-law Marilyn Anne Keenan of Rochester, New York; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda (Keenan) and John Haley of Billerica, Massachusetts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his father-in-law, Timothy Murphy Keenan of Rochester.
The family will welcome callers from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. A memorial service celebrating Kevin’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. Both will be held at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kevin’s name to the Hospice of Central New York 990 7th North Street, Liverpool NY 13088 or to the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Service, 11 Albert Palmer Lane, Baldwinsville NY 13027.
Commented