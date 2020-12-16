Kenneth S. Fisher, born on June 3, 1934, to the late Gertrude and Merwin Fisher, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2020, with family by his side. He resided at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego, New York, for three years and formally from Fair Haven, New York.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn VanPatten Fisher; three daughters, Spring and Randy Austin of Lowville, New York, Heather and Jon Raymond of Fulton, New York, and Heidi and Ron Dusharm of Ira, New York; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brothers, Chester Fisher, Roy Fisher of Red Creek, New York, and James Fisher of Wolcott, New York; and sisters Norma Jean Acome of Port Byron, New York, and Lois Bentley of Williamson, New York.
He was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, four brothers and four sisters.
He worked in Syracuse, New York, for Hall Mcchesney and McMillion doing book binding, and Wegmans Egg Farm in Wolcott. After retiring he was a painter and handyman doing odd jobs. He loved to camp in the summertime.
Burial will be in the spring.
Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.
