Kenneth N. Blount, 56, of Fulton passed away peacefully in the hospital, on Friday with family close by his side. He was born Feb. 18 in Fulton, son of Charles and Barbara Blount.
Kenneth was a Navy vet, drove truck, and owned his own business. He had many passions. Some included, being a wonderful father, spending time with family/ friends and being a fantastic papa to his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, painting, creating art work, and gardening. He loved to preach in church to spread the word of the lord. He felt the most proud of himself for graduating college with an associate degree later in this life.
Kenneth predeceased by his mother Barbara Blount (2014), sister Kathleen Green (2018), and step son Nicholas Clarke (2006).
Surviving is his wife Cheryl (Coe) of 26 years. Children Derek, Jennifer and LeAnn (Blount). Robert, Amy, Ben, Andrew (Clarke). 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Father Charles. Sisters Alice (Lamb) and Linda (Atkinson). As well as many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 at noon. Located at the Fulton Alliance Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.