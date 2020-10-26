HANNIBAL — Kenneth A. McQuaid, 90, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Oswego, he was a son to the late Kenneth and Edith (Bailey) McQuaid.
Kenny always kept himself busy, starting his career at Armstrong in Fulton, owning a janitorial service, and retiring from Alcan Aluminum. He was a licensed minister and started the street preaching in the Oswego area. Kenny was known for his service and commitment to the church. He loved his home in the country with his wife and enjoyed gardening there. Kenny adored spending time with his family especially his special time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Beaulah and son, George.
Surviving are his children, Ken (Carol) McQuaid, Lynda Parsons-Dilts, Myrtle McQuaid-Dullen and Franklin McQuaid, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, 15564 state Route 104, Martville, with a service to immediately follow.
Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 in Ken’s memory.
Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.
Commented