Keith R. Smith, 52, of New Haven/Oswego, passed away at his family home early Sunday, Feb. 13, from lung cancer/COPD.
Keith is survived by his mother Lorraine Burke and step-father Larry Burke, brother Jamie (Lisa) Smith, nieces Hunter Smith (her daughter Autumn) and Alexis Smith. He leaves behind step-brother Larry Burke Jr. and step-sister Colleen Burke. He had a special bond with his children by marriage, Katie Leary, Timothy Leary and Jessica Pittsley.
Keith is pre-deceased by his father Robin Smith. Keith grew up with a large extended family and enjoyed his time with all his cousins and aunts/uncles. Keith was a loving, charismatic son, brother, father, nephew, cousin and he will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Keith’s life will be at a time to be announced in the spring. Funeral Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY.
Keith’s family asks that donations be made to Faces and Voices of Recovery, 10G Street NE, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20002. Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
