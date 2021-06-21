Kathy Ouderkirk

FULTON — Kathy Heipel Ouderkirk, 72, of Fulton, New York, went to God peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.
Kathy was born in Utica, New York, on Feb. 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel (Jones) Warren Sr.
Kathy was a United States Veteran having served in the Army from 1970-1971 working as an administrative specialist.
After her honorable discharge, Kathy worked as a clerk for six years at the Easy Bargain Center, Fulton.
She enjoyed volunteering with Best Kept Secrets, Oswego, and Step-by-Step Club House, Fulton.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Ouderkirk.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Diane) Heipel of Virginia, and Colonel Beverly (Scott) Heipel Templeman of Maryland; her grandsons, Declan and Donovan Heipel of Virginia; her siblings, Helen MacDonald of Fulton, Beverly (Tom) Warren Suarez of California, and Alfred Warren of Oswego; brother-in-law Richard (Mona) Ouderkirk of Hannibal; and niece Allison Suarez of New Jersey.
Calling hours will be held privately.
A graveside service with military honors will be given by the New York State Honor Guard privately at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
Commented