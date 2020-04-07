Kathryne A. Cobb, 60, of Oswego, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Luke Health Services.
She was born in Fulton and was the daughter of the late John F. and Frances Shine Flanagan.
Kathryne was the wife of Madison D. “Matt” Cobb. She had been employed as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant at various nursing homes until her retirement.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one brother, John G. Flanagan, and one sister, Kristine Flanagan, both of Minetto; and her beloved 10-year-old Golden Doodle “Kodiak.”
The family would like to make a special thank you to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department for the assistance they had recently provided to the Cobb family.
There are no services planned at this time. A Celebration of Kathryne’s Life will be held at a time to be announced in the future.
Contributions may be made to Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department 640 County Route 20, Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.daincullinan.com
