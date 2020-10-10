Kathryn A. Cormier

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — Kathryn Ann Cormier, 58, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and a former resident of Oswego, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Kathryn was born in Oswego, New York on Aug. 15, 1962 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (Rhinehart) LaMay. She was a graduate of Oswego High School and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a bus driver for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Kathryn dedicated her life to helping others and serving everyone around her. She was known for her bright smile, contagious laugh and the best food. She was the most determined, strong-willed, inspiring, loving, faith-filled woman. She loved raising and caring for animals, arts and crafts, sunsets, cajun dancing, spending time in adoration, and traveling to her home in New York.
Above all else, she cherished her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward LaMay.
Survivors are her husband, Randy Cormier; daughter, Jessica Cormier and her sister, Mary LaMay.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Monday with a service to follow the hours.
Burial will be in Earlville Cemetery in Chateaugay, New York.
Face masks are required for the calling hours and service due to NYS Mandates.
