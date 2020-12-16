AUBURN — Kathleen Skapetis, 86, of Auburn passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. She was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Carlton and Mildred Carter on June 17, 1934.
She retired after 30 plus years with New York Telephone Company, where she was an operator.
Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and going to the casinos.
She is predeceased by her parents as well as her siblings; Edward Carter, William Carter, Barbara Vosseler and John Carter and a nephew John Vosseller.
She is survived by her sons, James Skapetis (Debi) of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Carl Skapetis (Barbara) of Georgia; her daughters, Debra Sherlock (Dale) of Auburn, New York, and Joan Paine (Craig) of Illinois; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings Ann Huefer and David Carter; and many nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Arrangements are through The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.
