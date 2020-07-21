Kathleen R. Wyman

OSWEGO — Kathleen Rose (Ketcham) Wyman, 96, of Oswego, passed away on July 19, 2020 at home with several of her children and a granddaughter by her side.
She was the daughter of Clarence and Esther Ketcham.
She was predeceased by sisters Viola Rood and G. Marilin Sawyer; children David Wyman and Kathy Wyman; and grandchildren Adam Wyman and Nicole Cummins.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Bonnie Wyman of Oswego, Patricia (Tim) Shoults of Oswego, JoAnne (Jim) Cabral of West Virginia, Robert Wyman of Martville, Richard “RJ” Wyman of Scriba, Elizabeth Wyman of Mexico, Alina Wyman of Oswego and Clarence Wyman of Scriba; sisters, Francis Conroy of Oswego and Cherine Chagnan of Newport, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Doris Wyman of Jacksonville, Florida; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She retired from the Oswego School District.Kathleen was a Jehovah’s Witness for 61 years. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Services will be announced.
