OSWEGO — Kathleen M. Harris, 104, of Oswego, passed away Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
She was born Aug. 28, 1916 in Hartford, Connecticut, and was the daughter of the late Wallace E. and Julia A. Connor Bingham.
She was previously married to the late Thomas G. Harris of Fulton, New York.
She had moved to Oswego from Connecticut in 1949.
Mrs. Harris was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a member of the Legion of Mary.
She had been employed for many years as an operator at the Copperweld Oswego Corporation.
Mrs. Harris is survived by two children, Theresa Freeman of Berkley, California, and Robert J. Harris of Southport, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Jenkins, who died in 2015.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, in St. Mary’s Church.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Masks are required and all NYS mandates will be followed.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
