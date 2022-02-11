Kathleen J. Gray, 93, formerly of Fulton and currently of Birmingham, AL, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, suddenly at the home of she and her grandson. Mrs. Gray was born in Granby Center, Fulton, NY to the late Grant A. and Rolene Z. (Kenyon) Ensworth. She was a resident of the Fulton area for most of her life. Mrs. Gray had retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after 17 years of employment. She was a past active volunteer with RSVP, and Oswego County Opportunities Activities. She was also a past member of State St. Methodist Church, Fulton. Mrs. Gray was pre-deceased by her daughters: Donna Lee Traino, and Christine Anne Carley. She is survived by her devoted family: her daughter Cathy Sidman of Oswego, NY; her grandson and caregiver, Ronald Traino of AL; her siblings: Zola Holbrook, Linda Smith and Shannon Beale; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Graveside Service with Burial will be held in the spring at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. Second St. S. Fulton has care of the arrangements.
