Kathleen A. (O’Mara) VanBell, 87, passed away on April 20, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, and siblings, Daniel, Mary and Harold.
She is survived by her daughter, Cecilia (Richard Hanley); her grandchildren, Donald (Kris) Freese, Diane (Daniel) Amato, Justin (Sarah) Hanley and Sarah Hanley; her great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Frances (Alfred) Lane, and brother, Arthur (Ursula) O’Mara.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
