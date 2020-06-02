OSWEGO — Katherine Sugar, 87, of Oswego died peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late John and Onofria Palmesono.
Mrs. Sugar dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.
In her younger years she was a member of Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary and was chosen to be crowned during the “May Crowning” ceremony. In later years she was a member of the Golden Age Group.
Mrs. Sugar was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Samuel Sugar in 2018.
She is survived by her son, Samuel Sugar of Oswego; her daughter, Linda Sugar of Liverpool; her grandson, Christopher Sugar of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sugar was predeceased by her brother. Angelo Palmesono, and her sisters, Rose Pilotta, Josephine Sansone and Virginia Ross.
Calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, due to the pandemic.
In memory of Katherine, the family has requested donations can be given to Hospice of Oswego County and St. Jude Children Center.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented