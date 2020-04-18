Katherine A. Cahill, 82; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego. She was born in Fulton to the late Claude and Viola Freeman. Mrs. Cahill had been raised in Fulton in a large family having several brothers and sisters. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Cahill was pre-deceased by her husband David Cahill in 2005 and several of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters: Kerrie (Joe) Cahill-Dupell of Fulton, Michele (Andrew) Hammond of Fulton, her sister: Yvonne Freeman-Martin of LaFayette, NY; 2 grandchildren: Lucas Hammond, Zachary Hammond and several nieces and nephews. Due to the national outbreak and per Mrs. Cahill’s wishes the committal service and burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be conducted privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
News Now
Most Popular
Articles
- OPD asks for help locating missing 15-year-old
- Mexico man charged with first-degree rape
- Police: Fulton man beat victim with fists, object
- Avery's Litatro Building rising high above downtown Oswego
- Oswego County patients recover from COVID-19, share their stories
- Seneca Street Bikeway under construction
- Nuclear waste: the problem that will never, ever go away
- Deputies bust men who allegedly stole lunches from driveways
- Gerald K. Primeau
- 'The world doesn't end': Oswego Renaissance Association grant process continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented