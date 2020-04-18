Katherine A. Cahill, 82; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.  She was born in Fulton to the late Claude and Viola Freeman.  Mrs. Cahill had been raised in Fulton in a large family having several brothers and sisters.  She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.  Mrs. Cahill was pre-deceased by her husband David Cahill in 2005 and several of her siblings.  She is survived by her daughters:  Kerrie (Joe) Cahill-Dupell of Fulton, Michele (Andrew) Hammond of Fulton, her sister:  Yvonne Freeman-Martin of LaFayette, NY; 2 grandchildren:  Lucas Hammond, Zachary Hammond and several nieces and nephews.  Due to the national outbreak and per Mrs. Cahill’s wishes the  committal service and burial  in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be conducted privately.  The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.   