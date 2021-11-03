Karen J. Carr, 79, of Scriba passed away Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital.
Karen was born in Ransomville, NY as the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Schultz) Strassburg.
Karen was a baker for Top’s Friendly Market in Oswego, where she enjoyed making breads and sweet treats for friends and customers. She liked playing, watching and attending all sporting events.
Karen was predeceased by her husband, Willis Carr in 2019, and her brother ,Robert Strassburg.
She is survived by her loving children; Terrie (Scott) Purce of Fair Haven, Randy (Maryalice) Carr of Ransomville, NY and Lori Carr of Oswego. Karen is also survived by her grandchildren; Sarah Purce, Cortnie Purce, Cassandra Carr, great grandson; Owen Purce, and her brother; Timothy (Tanis) Strassburg of Wilson, NY.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego, NY. Private burial will be in Peck Cemetery.
Commented