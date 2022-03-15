Kamrin J. Ledger, 21 of Fulton, NY, passed March 10, 2022, at his father’s home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be conducted privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.
