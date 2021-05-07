Justin A. Massey

GOUVERNEUR — Justin Allen Massey, 40, passed away unexpectedly in the town of Dekalb on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Justin was born on May 20, 1980 in Oswego, New York to Claudette Massey and the late Antonio Alvez. He attended G. Ray Bodley School, then became a roofer, working for Skyline Roofing.
Justin loved fishing, spending time with his children, playing video games and doing silly dances every time he won, watching movies, was a fan of Scooby Doo and was known for wearing tie dye shirts.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Claudette Alvez and Michael Ward; seven children, Alex Davies, Austin “Beary” Lacey, Rayden “Ray Jay” Lacey, Nathan “Buggy” Massey, Saliynah Massey, Justice Massey and Axyl Massey; a brother, Jerome McSweeney Jr.; a sister, Jessica McSweeney; his maternal grandfather, Robert Ferlito; two uncles, Louis Massey and Raymond Sprague; and several cousins.
There will be calling hours for Justin from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Mask and social distancing are required.
Justin was predeceased by his father, Antonio Alvez, and his maternal grandmother, Claudia Ferlito.
Online condolences: www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
