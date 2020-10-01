ROCHESTER/FULTON — June Wimett, 96, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 after a short illness,
She was predeceased by her husbands, Roy Crane and John Wimett.
She is survived by her children, Roy (Jane) Crane and Valerie (Sam) Patane; her grandchildren, Jonathan (Cara) Crane, David Patane and Michael (Carrie ) Patane; her great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Lillian Crane and Teigen and Kyriel Patane; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in memory of June to St. Jude Chidren’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148
Services will be private.
