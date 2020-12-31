FULTON — Julia “Judy” A. Smith, 80, of Fulton, New York, passed away at St. Luke’s Nursing Home on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, previously living at Towpath Towers in Fulton, where she participated in many activities.
She was born in Parish, New York, to the late Sidney and Alice Soble Smith Sr. Judy lived in Fulton most of her life. She worked at Syroco in Baldwinsville, New York, for 30 years and retired from there.
Judy was a communicant of State Street Methodist Church and was active in many church activities. She was an avid fan of car racing, mostly super modified, being a member of The Eagle Fan Club of Oswego Speedway for many years. Judy also loved watching football on TV, with the Buffalo Bills being her favorite team.
She was predeceased by her brother, Sidney F. Smith Jr., and her sister, Evelyn Boyea.
Judy is survived by her brother, Richard (Linda) Smith of Mexico, New York; sister, Mary Smith of Fulton, New York; as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service at the time due to the pandemic.
There will be a celebration held at a later date and time.
For those wishing, contributions may be made to the State Street Methodist Church, the American Diabetic Association of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation in Judy’s memory.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
