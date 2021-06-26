OSWEGO — Judson J. Winterhalt, 91, of Oswego, died peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, with his family comforting him by his side at his son’s home in Fulton.
Mr. Winterhalt was born in Fulton, the son of the late Irving and Evelyn (Sprung) Winterhalt. He was a resident of Hannibal for 33 years prior to moving to Oswego.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1947 until 1950. He worked for IBEW Local No. 328, Oswego, and retired from IBEW Local No. 43, Syracuse, after 70 years of employment.
Mr. Winterhalt was a member of the Men’s Holy Name Society with Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Minetto, and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn L. Winterhalt of Oswego; their children, Charles (Jackie) Winterhalt of Fulton, David (Kim) Winterhalt of Oswego, and Melissa “Missy” Hood of Oswego; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Winterhalt was predeceased by his son John “Jack” Winterhalt in 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Morisette officiating.
Burial will be in Hannibal Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
