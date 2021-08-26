Judith L. Davis

Judith I. ‘Judy’ (Goettel) Davis, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in Oswego. She was born January 3, 1942 and lived most of her life in Phoenix, NY. She was former office manager at C & C Fabricators in Fulton, NY prior to retiring. She was a very kind, authentic, and caring person. Once she knew you, she would treat you like family, that love and kindness will always be remembered by everyone who was blessed to have known her.
Judy loved taking spontaneous road trips with her bestie Anita. Loved traveling, going to the casinos, reading, listening to classic rock and especially loved being by the water. Another thing she loved to do was crotchet and make beautiful blankets for her family and friends. She was also, very passionate about Native American culture and a big collector of wolves.
She is survived by one son, Rolland “Chip” (Cheryl Olmsted-Block) Schmidt, Jr. of Cato; two daughters Danette (Nathan DM) Howard of Oswego; Doreen (Curtis) Cooper of South Beloit, IL; step-daughters Sharon Kelly of Hawaii; Dona Messinger of East Syracuse; Brother Robert (Anna) Goettel of Phoenix; 4 grandchildren Bradley (Angela) Stevens, Nicole (Justin) Erdley, Sierra Shanahan and Charles Scott; 9 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Cat, Shakur.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Myrtle (Peake) Goettel; Husband Daniel R. Davis, Jr.; Stepdaughter Dawn M. Davis.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the American Legion Post #418, 9 Oswego River Rd., Phoenix, NY.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Hospice Foundation of Central New York 990 Seventh North Street Liverpool, NY 13088. http://hospicecny.org/support-hospice Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
