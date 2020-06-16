OSWEGO — On June 13, 2020 the world lost the beloved Judith A. LaFave, unexpectedly.
She was born in Mexico, New York and was the daughter of Frank Marsh and Irene (Butler) Fritzler. Judith was a graduate of Oswego High School. She married the love of her life, Peter (Bim) LaFave in 1964 and they raised their three children together.
Judy loved gardening, crafting, traveling, cooking, camping, reading, and gatherings of family and friends were always welcome. Her pie making abilities always took first prize. Judy loved her family, and her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. One of the many annual highlights of her year was their long-standing 4th of July party (pre- and post-parade) on East Fifth Street, then Route 57, where beloved family and dear friends celebrated together, and where all were always welcome.
Judy worked at Burritt Chevrolet and Shapiro Ford Motor in Oswego, and then her dream job at Oswego County Opportunities in human resources. After retirement, she and Bim traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their motorhome.
Judy will live forever in the hearts of two daughters, Renee (Jim) Downs of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Sherie LaFave of Oswego, and son, Aaron (Nikki) LaFave of Sherrill, New York; beloved grandchildren Emma Shaw of Tuanton, Massachusetts, and Olivia Downs of Gatlinburg, and Myah and Dylan LaFave of Sherrill; and nieces Jamie Slaton of Dallas, Texas, and Christine Genova of Stayton, Oregon.
In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her sister Laraine Marsh.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York, www.alz.org/centralnewyork, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, N.Y., 13204.
The service that will continue the celebration and remembrance of the life of Judith Marsh LaFave will begin at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
In accordance with NYS Health Department regulations, those attending are asked to wear masks.
