SCRIBA — Judith A Cornell, 75, of Scriba, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.
Mrs. Cornell was born and raised in Oswego, the daughter of the late William and Luba (Dulin) Pittsley.
She was predeceased by her husband, Don Cornell, Feb. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Cornell was a loving mother and grandmother, and is survived by her sons, Ronald Allen of Syracuse, Randall (Shelly) Allen of Phoenix, and Michael Allen of Scriba. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Cornell Allen and Jessica Arlu Allen; and sisters Theresa (Daniel) Sova of Florida and Joyce Spohn of Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Cornell’s wish is that services and burial be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
