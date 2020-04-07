Joyce E. Molinari (Phillips), 81, of Canton, Illinois went to her Lord and Savior Friday morning April 3rd 2020 surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years Robert Molinari of Canton, Illinois her niece Joyce Marie Estabrooke of Maine, Nephews Dr. Jeremy Krock (Jeanette) of Peoria and their sons Mitchell of Colorado and Spencer of Texas, Dr. Kenneth Krock (Joann) of Canton Illinois and their children Timothy of Missouri, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Benjamin of Canton.
Joyce taught school in Rochester, NY for 14 years and then in Oswego NY for 16 years, retiring in 1998. She returned to work at The State University Of New York at Oswego, New York in 2008 as Artswego‘s administrator where she stayed for 10 years before moving back to Canton in 2018.
She loved animals and cared for over 75 in her lifetime mostly horses, dogs and cats. But there were ducks, goats, chickens, a turkey and a sheep.
In accordance with her wishes she was cremated and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton are in charge of arrangements.
Contributions in her memory may be made to: Kindness Ranch
854 State Highway 270, Hartville, WY, 82215 or online at info@kindnessranch.org
To make online condolences please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Commented