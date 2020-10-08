Josephus A. Wills

SCRIBA — Josephus “Joe” A. Wills, 63, of Scriba, New York, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Joe was born in Oswego, New York, and was the son of the late George A. Wills and Arlene (Bruce) Wills
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debra J. (Seeburger) Wills; his beloved son, Zachary (Mary) Wills, and his two grandsons, Zachary Jr. and Jeremiah. Joe is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Kathy) of North Carolina and George (Mary) of Florida; a sister, Anna of Oswego; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Bruce C. Wills and Ian R. Wills.
Joe was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Oak Ridge as a machinist mate second class. He retired after 30 plus years from the state of New York as a Canal Chief on Barge Lock No. 7.
He loved hunting with his son, grandsons, and nephews. He also loved making maple syrup. Joe enjoyed working with youth at his church, collating scripture pamphlets in different languages for missionary work overseas, as well as handyman and co-op work at church.
Although Joe is no longer with us, if you were lucky to have known him, he will forever be with you.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Fellowship Baptist Church of Colosse, 2604 state Route 11, Parish, New York. The family will greet friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc., Mexico, New York.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
