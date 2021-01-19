Joseph V. Prisco

OSWEGO — Joseph Vincent Prisco, 50, of Oswego, New York, passed away from COVID-19 complications at Upstate Medical Center on Jan. 16, 2021.
Joseph was born in Oswego on Feb. 23, 1970, to Rinaldo and Frances (Sica) Prisco. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1988. At SUNY Oswego he focused on applied mathematics and computer science, receiving his bachelor of science degree in 1992.
Joseph spent his professional career working with computers, mainly in technical support roles, in Ithaca, New York and more recently in Oswego.
Joseph was a big man with a big personality. He will be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laugh, TV-announcer voice, strong opinions, kindness, huge hugs, and loving heart. A spiritual person, he was an active member of the Wiccan Braided Wheel Tradition. He enjoyed singing, and was in the wind ensemble and Marching Buccaneers in high school.
Joseph is survived by his sisters Mary Prisco (husband Forrest Baulieu) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Margaret Prisco of Oswego; nephews Linus Iorizzo and Rinaldo Iorizzo; special friends Diana Bukowski and Jacqueline Parks; his two cats and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law Thaddeus Iorizzo; his aunt Loretta Sica; other aunts and uncles; and his grandparents.
There will be a celebration of Joseph’s life at a future date, once it is safe to gather again.
The family encourages everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
