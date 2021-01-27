OSWEGO — Joseph Tuso, 95, of Oswego, passed on Jan. 25, 2021 at home.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Anthony and Antionette (Padelino) Tuso.
Joseph graduated from Oswego High School and then served in the United States Navy. He was a proud veteran having served from 1943-1946, during World War II in the waters off of Iwo Jima Japan.
Mr. Tuso was a tow motor operator and was employed by the Sealright Company in Fulton for 32 years.
Joesph loved sitting on his porch watching over his neighborhood and visiting with friends. He enjoyed music, loved playing his harmonica, and dancing and singing at the Salem House in Fulton. He was social and looked forward to his lunches and dinners out on the town. He also loved taking rides around town with his nephews Carl and Ron Zerrahn.
Joseph was a very loving and caring person. He was generous with those around him and often put others’ needs above his own. He also had a very close relationship with his sister Jane and will be greatly missed by all.
Joseph is survived by his sister Jane Zerrahn and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by all of his siblings, brothers Phillip and Cussie Tuso, sisters Mary Fatiga, Josephine Manale, Rose Knosp and Marion Tuso, and longtime girlfriend, Al Trepasso.
Funeral services will be private, followed by his burial with Military Honors in St. Peter Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
