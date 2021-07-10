Joseph “Turtle” Peters, 32, returned home unexpectedly on June 30, 2021. He was a member of the Seneca Nation, Turtle Clan.
Anyone who knew him, couldn’t help but smile when his name was mentioned. Turtle was there when you needed a light in your day. His lasting impression was felt by anyone who was lucky enough to cross his path.
Joseph is survived by his daughter Jaelyn, his sister Lyndsay Redeye, his father Joseph Brant Campbell, and his grandparents that raised him.
He was predeceased by his mother, Tina M Young, and a sister, Jessica Brant.
Funeral services were held July 6 at Lombardo Funeral Home.
Burial was in Cattaraugus of the Seneca Nation Cemetery.
