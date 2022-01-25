Joseph R. Tetro, 77, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Joe was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Fulton to Ralph Tetro and Genevieve Dings.
He was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1962 and earned his associate’s degree in business administration from Bryant & Stratton. Joe had been employed by Miller Brewery prior to accepting the position of Fulton city clerk, in which he remained for 24 years until his retirement in 2009.
Joe was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed all sports, acting sometimes as a coach for youth and high school sports, and Joe truly loved all the athletes he coached, other times as a player in softball leagues. More recently, he enjoyed being a spectator at his grandchildren’s sporting events and participating in fantasy sports leagues. Joe was a loyal fan of Syracuse University sports and the New York Yankees. He was a past president and one of the founders of Fulton Junior Baseball. His talents also extended to singing in local rock bands. He was devoted to his religious faith and a communicant of Holy Trinity Church, where in his youth he served as an altar boy.
Joe’s greatest passion in life was his family, and he cherished the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his children, Timothy (Dorothy) Tetro of Fulton, Heather (Joseph) Chemotti of Camillus, Krista (Kyle) Wardhaugh of Fulton and Alison (Jayson) Johnson of Fulton; his sisters, Adeline (Paul) Castaldo of Oswego, Diane Diak of Fulton and Charlene (Don) Moody of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Sydney Tetro, Anthony Carter, Alexia Chemotti, Brock Tetro, Sophia Chemotti, Eli Johnson and Kayden Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by the mother of his children, MaryLee Tetro; his brother-in-law, Steve Diak; and his dear friend, Bob Dings.
Calling hours were held Thursday at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Tetro family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.