Joseph "Meatball" Carmen Mannino Sr.

Joseph Carmen Mannino Sr., 55, of North Syracuse, passed away Oct. 3, 2021.
Joseph “Meatball” was born in Syracuse, New York on July 1, 1966 to the late John Mannino and Carol Oakes.
Meatball loved to scrap metal and enjoyed herbal remedies. In his free time, he would play with his grandchildren when he was able to. Most of all he loved his family and his wife deeply and they will miss him.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lori Mannino, two sons, Mark (Kaitlyn) Mannino, Joseph Mannino, Jr.; 1 daughter Michelle Mannino.; as well as several grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters.
There will be no services, per Joseph’s wishes.
