FULTON — Joseph J. Leotta, 60, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Oswego Hospital after a long battle with ALS.
Born in Fulton, he was the son to Rosario Leotta and the late Joan Furlong. Joe worked as a carpenter for Local 277 retiring in 2015.
He was an avid music lover; enjoyed local auto racing and NASCAR, reading, history and skiing. He was also a collector of coins and bottles.
He was predeceased by his stepmother, Mary Leotta.
Surviving are his father, Rosario “Rosy” Leotta; siblings, Michael (Jackie) Leotta, Cindi Leotta and Darren (Marty) Leotta; nephews, Jason and Ryan Thurlow, Chris Leotta, Trey MacDonald and Chad Leotta; niece, Samantha Leotta; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association at donate.als.org/ in Joe’s memory.
Commented