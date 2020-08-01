OSWEGO — Joseph J. Kapuscinski Jr., 73, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 28, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Mary (Longyear) Kapuscinski Sr. He was a graduate of the Oswego High School and earned his history degree from the State University of New York at Oswego.
Joe had a storied career working for the city of Oswego. He first started working for the city traffic department, he then worked for 20 years as the Consumer Affair Complaint Investigator, followed by being the Civilian Dispatcher for the Oswego Police and later retired as the Parking Attendant.
He was a member of the Oswego Elks No. 271 and was a Ham Radio Operator (AA2ME).
He was an avid NY Giants fan, and was a longtime fan of the Oswego State Men’s Hockey team.
Joe was well known at the Oswego Speedway whether it was taking pictures or helping the pit crew.
Surviving are his wife of almost 40 years, the former JoAnne Coffey; his children, Mark Kapuscinski and Jamie (Carey Scaccia) Kapuscinski, both of Oswego; and his two grandchildren, Olivia and Nolan.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Kapuscinski in 2004.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID Virus.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
