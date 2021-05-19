Joseph F. Quinn, a systems analyst for IBM and former resident of Fulton, Vestal, and Poughkeepsie, New York, Raleigh and Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the age of 88.
Joseph is survived by his siblings, brother Bernard (Nancy) Quinn, Kay (Dick) Bush, and Peggy (Roddy) Coyne; his children, Michael Quinn, Maureen Ward, and Kevin (Deborah) Quinn; his grandchildren Lauren (Christopher) Domanski, Ryan Quinn, Sarah Quinn, Declan Quinn, Kelly Quinn; great granddaughter Layla Domanski; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers William “Bill” (Gloria) Quinn, John “Jack” (Pat) Quinn; and his loving wife of 50 years at the time of her passing, Carol “Wansas” (Reynolds) Quinn.
Joseph was born March 8, 1933 in Fulton to William and Gertrude Anna Quinn. He was active duty in the United States Army from 1953-1955, and a Private First Class in the Korean War. After returning home, he re-enrolled at SUNY Oswego, he joined Psi Phi Fraternity, married the love of his life in 1957, then graduated in 1958 with a teaching degree in Mathematics. He taught Mathematics at Maine Endwell from 1958-1963 before embarking on a 30-year career starting in 1963 at IBM specializing in computer programming and as a systems analyst. Fifty glorious years of marriage to Carol resulted in three children. After retiring, he and Carol moved to Pinehurst, where he resided until 2016.
Joseph was a diehard Red Sox, Browns, and Syracuse fan. He also loved playing and watching golf. He always drank gin martinis in a rocks glass because he “didn’t need a flimsy glass.” He was successful at many things in his life, except for converting his oldest granddaughter and youngest grandson to being Red Sox fans.
He touched the lives of many people. He had the ability to make everyone he met, feel like family. He brought such a light into this often dark world. He was the beloved patriarch of his family. He adored each of his children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. They were his greatest joy.
Services will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Oswego, New York at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021. A private burial in Southern Pines, North Carolina will take place within the following week.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
The family would like to thank Park Terrace Assisted Living for the support, love, friendship and care they provided Joseph and his family for the past five years. And thanks to the staff at Elderwood for their care the final weeks of his life. They are forever grateful.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented