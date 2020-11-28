OSWEGO — Joseph F. Gigliotti, 69, of Oswego, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Luke Health Service with his wife, Nancy, and his daughter, Jackie, at his side.
Joe was born in Granby, the son of the late Francis and Shirley (Cole) Gigliotti. Joe retired from SUNY Oswego where he managed the central heating.
He was a big sports fan, especially NASCAR, Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, and going to Bingo with his wife.
Joe enjoyed watching Jurassic Park movies and sequels, he was a collector of many dinosaurs.
Joe and Nancy loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of eight and one half years, Nancy Gigliotti of Oswego; children, Jackie Parsons of Oswego, son-in-law Johnny Parsons of Oswego, Mary “Trooper” Brown of Oswego, Paul “PJ” Brown Jr. of Oswego, and Jennifer “Jenni” Brown of Oswego; grandchildren, Jessica Elmer, Xavier Bigby of Oswego, and Harley Marie Caprin of Oswego. He is also survived by his brother, James Gigliotti of Fulton; sister, Theresa (Phillip) Hammond of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
