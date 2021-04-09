Joseph F. Abraham, 93, of Clay, entered his eternal kingdom surrounded by his loving family on April 6, 2021.
Joe was born in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, the son of Michael and Mary. He was raised in Fulton and resided there most of his life. He married the love of his life, Julia Murray, in 1962. They raised their three children in Minetto. Joe loved and adored them all and his love was returned tenfold.
After 30 years of service, Joe retired from Black Clawson in 1992. Julie retired early so the two of them could enjoy traveling, camping, and winters in Florida. Joe loved taking long walks and saying his prayers. His favorite places to walk were at Southwick Beach and Madeira Beach, Florida.
Joe’s active life included being a member of the Elks, the Gauchos Sr. Drum and Bugle Corps, and activities that included bowling, horseshoes, fishing, camping, and evenings spent in his vegetable garden.
A lifelong Syracuse sports fan, he enjoyed countless games at Archbold Stadium, Manley Field House, the Dome and many memorable bowl games, including the 1960 national championship game at the Cotton Bowl.
Joe was a devout Catholic whose prayer book was worn from daily use. He was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
He spent many years as a Lector at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Minetto. Joe had a vibrant personality, quick with a joke as well as hugs and kisses. He made friends everywhere he went. Everyone knew Joe with his dark tan, radiant smile, and shiny bald head.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother George and sister Rose Pauldine.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 59 years, Julie (Murray) Abraham; children, Mary (Scott) Johnson, Joe (Tina) Abraham, and Beth (Ed) Rowell; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 state Route 31, Baldwinsville, with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.
In honor of Joe, please wear something representing the Syracuse Orange.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Joseph’s memory to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”
