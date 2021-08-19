Jon Daniel Hamer, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2021 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, NY. He was 79 years old.
Born to parents John (Dan) and Ella (Mowry) Hamer in Syracuse, NY, Jon lived in the Syracuse area for most of his adult life before retiring to his family home in Mexico, New York.
A graduate of Mexico Academy & Central School, Jon had a lifelong career in the furniture business. He was the Executive Vice President of Dunk & Bright Furniture Company in Syracuse, NY for many years. Jon also worked for Raymour & Flannigan as well as having his own stores, Hamer Furniture. His travels in the furniture industry took him to all parts of the United States as well as overseas. Jon’s talent to furnish a room, whether with furniture, accessories or carpet was uncanny. He loved the business, and his goal was to always please his customers.
Jon was a diehard sports fan. Whether golfing at Drumlin’s Country Club, watching SU sports, NY Yankees, NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys, he was your all-seasons sports fanatic. He also mirrored his mother’s love for crosswords – done in pen.
Jon was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Lennox), as well as his parents, Dan and Ella. He is survived by sisters Kathleen J. Howland (Michael) of Upperville, VA, Roberta E. Hamer of Clifton, NJ, a brother Patrick M. Hamer (Michelle) of Central Square, NY, an Aunt, Helen M. Harris of Pulaski, NY, several nieces, nephews and cousins and very special friends, Traci and Billy Wallace, of Mexico, NY.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home preceding the service. A graveside burial will immediately follow at the Mexico Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service and the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department both located in Mexico, NY.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com.
