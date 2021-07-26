John W. Schleicher, 39, a resident of County Rt. 53 in the town of Scriba, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Oswego, and was a life resident of the area. He had been self-employed as a contractor.
He was a loving husband, father, son, sibling, and uncle. John was a selfless person, who was always ready to help a family member or friend, no matter what the time or place. He will be greatly missed by many people.
John is survived by his wife, Mary (Nieves) Schleicher of Scriba; his mother, Beverly (Barber) Schleicher of Scriba; his daughters, Sophia and Lexi Schleicher of Scriba; his sister, Susan Schleicher of Oswego; his brother, George Schleicher of Baldwinsville; several nieces including Kevina and Kaylee; and a great-nephew, Axton.
He was predeceased by his father, Wayne Schleicher.
Services are private.
Gifts in his memory can be made to his family to support his two young daughters and mailed to 814 County Rt. 53, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented